Rebel Wilson Birthday: Taking A Look At The Best Performances Of The Australian Actress And Comedian

Australian actress Rebel Wilson is celebrating her 40th birthday today (March 2). Born in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, Rebel began her career by appearing writing and acting in some stage musicals along with a few comedy sketches in Australia. However, her actual claim to fame was Judd Apatow's film, Bridesmaids. Ever since then she has appeared in many films and made all of us laugh with her brilliant comic timing. As she turns 40 today, let's take a look at Rebel Wilson's five best performances till the date.

Let's start with her best. In Bridesmaids, Rebel played Brynn, the sister of Matt Lucas' character and the maid of honour's roommate. It is said that the role was specifically written for her and she did full justice to it, we have to admit. One of the main reasons why many loved this wedding comedy was not only because it's hilarious, but also because of the portrayal of female friendship.

Rebel Wilson in Bridesmaids

Rebel's another memorable role has to be Fat Amy from Pitch Perfect, in which a group of college girls form an a cappella group and end up competing at an international singing talent competition. Wilson's Fat Amy is one of the members of this group. This college comedy was loved by many and especially Wilson's character stood out, according to many critics.

Rebel in Pitch Perfect

Next is Jojo Rabbit, in which Rebel played the character of Fraulein Rahm. The movie is set during World War II and it is about a young German boy who discovers that his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home and then starts to question his beliefs. Wilson's character is of an instructor for a Hitler Youth group. It's tricky to get some laughs in a movie based on a serious topic, but director Taika Waititi does an amazing job.

Rebel in Jojo Rabbit

Rebel in Isn't It Romantic?

How can we forget Isn't It Romantic? Wilson played Natalie, an architect based in New York City, who gets knocked unconscious. When she comes to, she realizes her life has transformed into a romantic comedy. All the meta rom-com jokes in this rom-com were really funny.

Well, that was our list of the best performances of Rebel Wilson. Did we miss out any? We wish Rebel a very happy birthday.