Scarlett Johansson, born on November 22, 1984, in New York, USA, is one of Hollywood’s most beloved actors, with a massive fan following worldwide. Over nearly three decades, she has seamlessly transitioned from a child actor in films like North, Home Alone 3, and The Horse Whisperer to becoming one of the industry’s most bankable stars. Her breakout role came with Sofia Coppola's Lost in Translation (2003), where her nuanced performance opposite Bill Murray showcased her ability to convey depth and vulnerability. This early success was followed by standout roles in Match Point and Vicky Cristina Barcelona, solidifying her reputation as an actor capable of blending charm, complexity, and charisma. From Scarlett Johansson’s ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ to David Corenswet’s ‘Superman’, July 2025 Is Jam-Packed With Major Hollywood Releases – Find Out Which!

Johansson gained mainstream global stardom as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, first appearing in Iron Man 2 (2010) and continuing the role through to her 2021 solo spin-off Black Widow. However, her commitment to challenging and diverse roles has remained steadfast. From her voice work in Her to her stunning performances in Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit, Scarlett continues to captivate audiences and critics alike with her versatility.

On the occasion of her 40th birthday, we look at seven films where Scarlett Johansson impressed in roles outside the MCU:

Lost in Translation

Scarlett Johansson in Lost in Translation

In this poignant drama, Scarlett plays one of two seemingly mismatched strangers who bond in their solitude in an unfamiliar city. Her portrayal exudes verve and vulnerability, making her a strong match for the seasoned Bill Murray. A beautifully directed film, Lost in Translation owes much of its emotional resonance to Johansson’s performance. Even now, audiences continue to wonder what Murray’s character whispered in her ear in the film’s iconic final scene. Lost in Translation can be streamed on Prime Video and JioCinema.

The Prestige

Scarlett Johansson in The Prestige

Collaborating with Christopher Nolan, Johansson shines as Olivia Wenscombe in this period drama about obsession and rivalry. Caught in a complicated love triangle with Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale’s characters, Olivia is a master of deception, and Johansson’s performance makes her cunning and charm utterly convincing. The Prestige can be rented on Prime Video, YouTube and Apple TV.

Under the Skin

Scarlett Johansson in Under the Skin

In this haunting sci-fi tale, Johansson plays an alien who preys on unsuspecting men in Scotland. The role demanded a transformation, and her fearless, unsettling performance is mesmerising. Under the Skin offers a glimpse of Johansson’s willingness to push boundaries and explore uncharted territory as an actor. Under the Skin can be rented on Prime Video.

Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson in Marriage Story

Divorce can be messy, and Marriage Story delves into the heartbreak and trauma it brings. Starring opposite Adam Driver, Johansson delivers a raw, emotionally charged performance as a woman navigating the complexities of separation. Her portrayal captures the pain, resilience, and humanity of her character with heartbreaking authenticity. Marriage Story is streaming on Netflix.

Jojo Rabbit

Scarlett Johansson in Jojo Rabbit

In Taika Waititi’s World War II satire on Nazism, Johansson plays Rosie Betzler, a kind-hearted mother hiding a Jewish girl in her home. Rosie’s warmth and love for her son, Jojo, contrast sharply with the film’s darker themes, and Johansson balances humour and pathos with remarkable skill. Her performance is both tender and devastating. Jojo Rabbit can be streamed on Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar.

Her

A Still From Her

In perhaps her most unconventional role, Johansson plays an AI operating system named Samantha, her performance conveyed entirely through voice. Paired with Joaquin Phoenix’s protagonist, she imbues Samantha with a depth of emotion that feels almost tangible, creating a love story that transcends physical presence. Her can watched on Prime Video. Scarlett Johansson Takes Legal Action Against OpenAI for Unauthorised Use of Her Voice in ChatGPT Product – Read Statement.

Asteroid City

Scarlett Johansson in Asteroid City

In Wes Anderson’s whimsical and metaphysical Asteroid City, Johansson plays a Hollywood actress who forms a bond with a widower photographer (Jason Schwartzman). Despite the ensemble cast and limited screen time, Johansson’s performance stands out, adding depth to the film’s quirky exploration of love, loss, and existential musings. Asteroid City can watched on Prime Video, JioCinema and Zee5.

