Red Notice, directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, is a comic heist thriller, starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot in the lead. The movie is about an FBI agent Hartley (Johnson) reluctantly teaming up with an art thief Booth (Reynolds) so that they can stop another art thief Bishop (Gadot) from stealing three fabled bejewelled eggs of Cleopatra and selling it to a billionaire. So as expected, with a genre of heist and a theme like this, Red Notice is filled with some major twists and turns. But the biggest ones play in the third act that might want you to go back and revisit the film in the wake of how the twist played out. Or not. Red Notice isn't that great anyway! Red Notice Movie Review: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot’s Netflix Heist Thriller Is Occasionally Fun but Otherwise Humdrum!

So what happens in the third act of Red Notice? Before we go ahead, let's warn you that the below article has some MAJOR spoilers (duh?), so tread ahead with caution!

So near the end of the third act, Hartley, Booth and Bishop escape from Inspector Das (Ritu Arya)'s chase from the Nazi treasure bunker in the Argentinian jungle, with the third egg in stow. Once they made their escape, Booth realises that Hartley and Bishop, whose real name is Sarah Black, are lovers and have been secretly working with each other. They were using Booth to find the whereabouts of the third egg, which he unwitting leads them to it.

So after cuffing him to a tree, Hartley and Black go to Egypt where they give the billionaire the eggs, in exchange of a huge reward. The billionaire presents the three eggs to his daughter on her royal wedding, though she was more interested at Ed Sheeran performing at her marriage. Das' team intercepts the marriage and arrests the billionaire and his daughter (and funnily, Sheeran too). Hartley and Black make their escape.

The next scene, we see them basking around in their luxury yacht, when they surprisingly find out that Booth has been there as well (he was hiding there for one whole day, even hearing their loud lovemaking). He reveals that Das managed to free him from their trap and tells them that he has got their offshore accounts frozen. He proposes they help him out for a three-person mystery job, or they will be given to the FBI team. Hartley and Black agree to this.

Watch the Trailer:

By the time, Das and her team arrive at the yacht, the trio have somehow managed to escape from their. She issues a Red Notice on them. For the uninitiated, Red Notice is the highest warning alert given on a fugitive by the Interpol.

However, Booth, Hartley and Black are hardly worried as we see them standing in front of the iconic inverted pyramid of Louvre in Paris, before the film cuts to the credits. So what are they upto?

The Sequel Promise?

Of course, Red Notice's ending promises the beginning of a franchise featuring these three, with Das in their pursuit, and more coming in. As for what's in Louvre, there are quite a few priceless antiquities there, from the original painting of Mona Lisa to the Holy Grail (hey, Saif Ali Khan got there first in Race 2!). Who knows even Cleopatra's three eggs might have landed there after the FBI took them over from the billionaire. Red Notice Song Bach Ke Rehna: Baadshah, Divine, Jonita Gandhi’s Promotional Track for Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds' Netflix Film Is Unmissable.

There is also the fact that Hartley and Black still won't be trusting Booth, and vice versa, so there is high potential that they will continue to double-cross each other. We won't also have seen the last of Inspector Das, or even of Chris Diamantopoulos's vicious Sotto Voce, from whom they have stolen the second egg. If the trio have managed to steal from the Louvre, then also expect the French intelligence to be chasing after the trio.

At the time of writing this article, no official confirmation has been out on the sequel, but considering the expectant positive response for Red Notice ahead on Netflix, expect the platform to announce Red Notice 2 very much soon. And please, have more of Gal Gadot in there!

