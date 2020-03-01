Replica Of Batmobile From Suicide Squad and Batman Vs Superman Seized By Moscow Police

Batmobile Replica In Moscow (Photo Credits: ANI)

The Moscow police have seized a life-sized replica of the Batmobile that featured in 'Suicide Squad' and 'Batman vs Superman'. The slick and menacing vehicle, which lacked a license plate, was impounded by the police while parked on a busy Moscow street with its owner absent from the spot, reported Russia Today. The Batman: Leaked Pictures from the Set Reveal a Clear Look at Robert Pattinson's Batsuit (See Pics).

According to the Russin Ministry of Internal Affairs website, the vehicle was deemed street-illegal as it wasn't registered with the concerned authorities and exceeded the permissible dimension limits.

The Batmobile imitation -- originally made in the USA -- is reportedly owned by a 32-year-old Russian man who purchased it for an undisclosed amount. Ben Affleck Opens Up About Quitting the Batman Role, Says Gave Up Playing DC's Caped Crusader to Stay Sober (Read Deets).

The wannabe Batman will have to shell out more than 50,000 rubles as towing charges and 2,300 rubles for each day his fancy car spends parked in the impoundment lot, Russia Today reported further.