Ridley Scott perhaps is one of the hardest working directors active right now in Hollywood. His output in the last few years has been insane, and he doesn’t show any signs of stopping soon. The biggest things that his films are known for are their scale; Scott’s movies feel large in the grandest way possible, and it is something that he has constantly improved upon over the years. His films feel special, and that’s perhaps the best quality about them. From Napoleon to The Last Duel, Ranking 5 of Ridley Scott’s Best Films Based on a True Story!

Throughout the years, Scott has been a huge pioneer of the industry and his films have constantly pushed the envelope. Revolutionising sci-fi and historical epics, he has built up a distinct collection of films that are certainly a treat to watch. So, to celebrate Ridley Scott’s 86th birthday, we are ranking five of his best films.

Black Hawk Down

While Black Hawk Down might be light on character development, it’s carried by an immersive atmosphere that directly takes you into the real-life battle of Mogadishu that the film is heavily inspired by. Featuring an impressive cast and a slick direction that creates an intense viewing, Black Hawk Down doesn’t disappoint.

The Last Duel

The Lade Duel is easily Scott’s best modern outing yet. Following a knight who challenges his best friend to a duel after he gets accused of raping his wife, the film is a great look into the systematic misogyny that used to take place in medieval times. Not to mention, that its packed with some great performances throughout.

Gladiator

Ridley Scott completely changed the game for historical epics with Gladiator. A film carried by its intensity where it follows Maximus’ struggle to prove himself, it’s a great period piece that sees Russell Crowe give a career defining performance with Scott’s direction just being mindblowing.

Blade Runner

Back in the early days, Scott was known for being a pioneer in sci-fi cinema and Blade Runner is a perfect example of it. Following Rick Deckard, who must take on a mission to take out some violent androids, the film harks on themes of humanity and more, while painting a retro-futuristic look that completely revolutionised visual effects at the time.

Alien

Scott's magnum opus, Alien is a claustrophobic sci-fi horror film that thrives on its atmosphere. Following the crew of Nostromo as they battle a deadly creature on board, the film is chalk full of moments that will have you on the edge of your seat. Also featuring one of the greatest movie monsters of our time, Alien is a film that should be watched by everyone.

Ridley Scott just gets better with time, and we can’t wait to see what he does next. With this we finish off the list and wish him a very happy birthday.

