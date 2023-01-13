Sensation Rihanna, who will be performing at the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in February, surprised her fans with a new video on Friday. She took to Instagram and shared a teaser ahead of her much-awaited performance. In the clip, the nine-time Grammy winner looks every inch gorgeous sporting a black dress layered with an eye-catching feathered yellow cape. Her look was completed with chunky jewels. Golden Globes 2023: Rihanna Congratulates Team RRR For Their Euphoric Win With A Flying Kiss (Watch Video).

The video features her walking towards the camera as voices of news reporters talking about her can be heard. It ends with Rihanna standing under the spotlight with her singing in the background. Golden Globe Awards 2023: Did Rihanna Stop by the RRR Table or Walk Past? Netizens Wonder if She Congratulated the Winners of Best Original Song.

Rihanna's Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show

It was in September 2022 that Rihanna confirmed on social media that she is set to perform at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. The football league championship will take place on February 12, 2023, at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, US.

