US pop star Rihanna is facing global outrage after an IANS newsbreak on her company Fenty Beauty under the lens in India for sourcing mica from mines in Jharkhand which use child labour. Following the IANS expose, there have been several reactions on social media with Fenty Beauty's connection with Blood Mica becoming a global talking point. IANS gives you a sample of some of these international reactions on Twitter. Priya Kulkarni from USA wrote, "Rihanna Fenty Beauty brand under lens in India for "Using mica from mines hiring child labour". Sonakshi Sinha Supports Rihanna’s Tweet On Farmer Protests; Shares A Message On What An Oppressor Wants

Cyrus Cohen from New York wrote, "Rihanna Stop using real mica sharing the brutalities video on children engaged in mica mining". B from Virginia tweeted: "@fentybeauty are y'all 100% #CrueltyFree? @GavinNewsom, they seem to be in violation of the California Suppliers Act by using blood mica sourced from illegal mines in Jharkhand, India", alluding to the violation of the California act which stipulates audits for companies to ensure there is no child labour or slavery involved in merchandise. Spanish girl Marie tweeted: "Complaint filed against Rihanna over exploitation of child labour- Rihanna and blood money". Mia Khalifa Joins Rihanna, Greta Thunberg and Amanda Cerny to Extend Support to Farmers’ Protest in India

A complaint has been filed with NCPCR in India, a child rights body after the IANS newsbreak. Freddy from Philadelphia, PA tweeted: "It will be interesting to see how this develops." Poonam from London, England wrote on Twitter: "So glad I no longer use #FentyBeauty of the products I HAVE used... it's COMPLETE trash. I will NEVER support makeup brands for using mica or exploiting child slave labour... So much for being "vegan" and "cruelty free" #ashy #basicbitchmakeup #boycottFenty".

Cat De Costa from Argentina tweeted: "So Happy someone's talking about this Rihanna Fenty Beauty brand under lens in India for Using mica from mines hiring child labour'". Ismail Meric Can Uygan from Turkey tweeted: "Rihanna Fenty Beauty brand under lens in India for 'using mica from mines hiring child labour'".

