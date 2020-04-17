Robert Eggers Says His Next Film The Northman, A Viking Revenge Saga Set in Iceland Is Being Made on a Grand Production Scale

Robert Eggers (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Filmmaker Robert Eggers has revealed that unlike his previous films, his new movie "The Northman" is being made on a massive scale. The film is Eggers' follow-up project to his 2019 indie thriller "The Lighthouse", starring Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe in the lead. The project is being described as a Viking revenge saga set in Iceland at the turn of the 10th century. The story is about a Nordic prince on the quest to avenge his father's murder. In an interview with Film Independent Coffee Talk, Eggers said due to the big scale of the movie, he had to alter his production process. Harriet Filmmaker Kasi Lemmons to Write, Direct World War II Drama Based on ‘The Shadow King’ Novel.

"There's many locations in the film, so we were constantly going on scouts to find places or reassess places that we have found and we're building sets there. We're designing all these worlds, building these villages, we're making thousands of costumes and props, training the horses the things they'll need to do, designing the shots of the films," the director said. "There's a lot more storyboarding. Joaquin Phoenix Reveals German Filmmaker Werner Herzog Saved Him From Setting Himself on Fire, 15 Years Ago.

Generally, I only storyboard the scenes that have visual effects or animals and stunts, things where all the departments need to be on the same page for it to work out. But this movie there is rarely a scene that isn't on a boat or doesn't have a lot of extras. We're storyboarding most of the film, which is taking a lot of time and we're continuing to do that now on this hiatus," he added. "The Northman" will feature Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgard, Anya Taylor-Joy, Bill Skarsgard, Willem Dafoe and Claes Bang.