Nosferatu is a gothic thriller directed by Robert Eggers, starring Bill Skarsgård as the vampire Count Orlok/Nosferatu. The film also features Nicholas Hoult and Lily-Rose Depp as the married Hutter couple, Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Friedrich Harding, Emma Corrin as Anna Harding, Ralph Ineson as Dr Wilhelm Sievers, Simon McBurney as Herr Knock, and Willem Dafoe in the supporting role of Herr Knock. A remake of Friedrich Wilhelm Murnau's 1922 classic Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror, which was itself inspired by Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel ‘Dracula’, this Robert Eggers-directed film has been acclaimed by critics, who have hailed it as ‘a masterpiece’. ‘Nosferatu’ Censor Board Report: Nudity Blurred From Sex Scenes in Lily-Rose Depp-Bill Skarsgard’s Horror Movie for Its India Release (SPOILER ALERT).

Critics have praised Nosferatu as a ‘cinematic experience’ with standout performances from its talented cast. Robert Eggers, known for his work on The Witch and The Lighthouse, has once again captivated audiences with his masterful direction. The film’s synopsis reads: “In the 1830s, estate agent Thomas Hutter travels to Transylvania for a fateful meeting with Count Orlok, a prospective client. In his absence, Hutter's new bride, Ellen, is left under the care of their friends, Friedrich and Anna Harding. Plagued by horrific visions and an increasing sense of dread, Ellen soon encounters an evil force that's far beyond her control.” ‘Nosferatu’: Nicholas Hoult Shares His ‘Real Fear’ Moment While Filming Chilling Wolf Chase.



Times Now: Eggers excels in balancing dread and dark humour, weaving moments of grotesque absurdity—like Knock smearing himself with entrails—into a narrative that crescendos with unspeakable horror. The music enhances the film’s sense of inexorable doom, amplifying its emotional and psychological impact. Eggers has crafted a gothic masterpiece in Nosferatu that feels timeless yet deeply rooted in its historical setting.

India Forums: Robert Eggers' Nosferatu (2024) resurrects the haunting legacy of F.W. Murnau's 1922 silent masterpiece, delivering a cinematic experience that lingers like a shadow in the mind. While honoring its silent-era roots, Eggers' vision introduces a modern sensibility to this gothic tale, blending meticulous craftsmanship with a chilling atmosphere that immerses audiences in 19th-century Germany.

Times of India: This Gothic horror is a visual spectacle, draped in a dark, cold palette that still delivers an engaging and immersive plot. Eggers masterfully constructs a chilling atmosphere, highlighted by striking cinematography, meticulous costume and set design, and powerful performances.

Filmfare: Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu is a Gothic triumph, a mesmerising blend of FW Murnau’s 1922 silent classic and modern cinematic brilliance. It’s not merely a film but an immersive, haunting experience that lingers like the shadow of its monstrous central figure. Skarsgård delivers an unforgettable portrayal of Orlok, transforming into a grotesquely alien figure with the aid of disturbing prosthetics and an unnerving, guttural voice.

Koimoi: The film is incredibly atmospheric, and the use of language in the dialogues is just fantastic, but going beyond and thanks to some powerful performances, the film goes into the territory of depicting a story about identity, agency, and self-worth; themes that you wouldn’t associate with a vampire film, but that take the spotlight has Eggers centers his story into one where desire, love, and accountability mix together to create one bloody mess, one that depicts the fundamental contradictions of life quite beautifully.

Nosferatu had its world premiere in Berlin, Germany, on December 2, 2024, and hit theatres on December 25, 2024. The film was released internationally on January 1, 2025, and has since achieved impressive box-office success, grossing over USD 104 million worldwide.

