Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has labelled his home a "zoo" following the latest arrival in his family. The Deadpool star, 46, and Blake Lively "announced" their fourth child to the world on Super Bowl Sunday as the actress shared a snap of her minus her baby bump, reports mirror.co.uk. While she didn't officially say she had given birth, fans were quick to jump on the post to congratulate the pair. And now Ryan, who is co-owner of Wrexham AFC along with Rob McElhenney, has admitted he's loving life as a "six" after confirming his wife had given birth. While he didn't reveal the tot's gender, he gushed over how excited they were at their brood growing. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Welcome Fourth Child Together - Reports.

Speaking to CNBC's Power Lunch, Ryan told hosts Tyler Mathisen and Kelly Evans: "Look, we wouldn't do this four times if we didn't love it. Everybody's doing great. Everybody's actually doing fantastic." Ryan and Blake, 35, were already parents to James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, and he continued to joke: "If we haven't figured it out by now, I think we'd be in deep, deep trouble. But, yeah, it's a zoo over here." The actor then touched upon how the news broke about their latest arrival, saying his wife never actually made an announcement. Discussing the image which was shared to the Gone Girl actress' Instagram account of the pair standing alongside Ryan's mum, Tammy, he said: "We didn't make a birth announcement. We just posted a photo and the media sort of did what it does." Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Welcome Fourth Child Together, Says She had 'Been Busy' (View Pics).

Blake had recently mocked her hubby after his rollercoaster of emotions while watching his Wrexham side draw against Sheffield United in the cup. Before they lost the replay, Wrexham were moments away from a monumental victory before the Blades grabbed a late equaliser. Speaking about the reactions of her man, Blake his since joked she paid to watch him "experience crippling anxiety live." On her Instagram story, she wrote: "I bought ESPN+ today. Just to watch my husband experience crippling anxiety live. Worth it," she cheekily added, before letting her followers know about the scale of Wrexham's achievement. Ryan and Blake first announced they were expecting to expand their family in September when the actress surprised her fans by debuting her budding belly on a red carpet in a gold Maison Valentino dress.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2023 05:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).