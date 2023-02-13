While not officially confirmed yet, it looks like Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have welcomed their fourth child together. Spotted without a baby bump in her recent photo uploads on Instagram, Lively was spotted next to Reynolds and seemed to celebrating the Super Bowl with the caption titled "Puppy Bowl 2023." Here’s Why Actor Blake Lively Won’t Mind Getting Ryan Reynolds Face Inked on Her Thigh!

Check Out the Tweet:

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds have welcomed their fourth child! pic.twitter.com/1vJyJkGfsJ — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 13, 2023

Check Out Blake Lively's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively)

