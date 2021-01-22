Hollywood star Salma Hayek has shared a throwback picture from the premiere of her 1999 film Wild Wild West, and had a witty quip on her waist to go with the image. Salma posted a throwback picture on Instagram. In the image, she sports a hot pink corset that accentuates her tiny waist. Salma Hayek Is the Sexiest in a Black Bikini and These Pics Are Proof of It

"#tbt - this picture is from the premiere of Wild Wild West @salmahayekfan commented "wild wild waist" before I was pregnant and with a corset. Esta foto es de la premier de #wildwildwest," Salma wrote as the caption. Wild Wild West directed by Barry Sonnenfeld. It was loosely adapted from The Wild Wild West, a 1960s television series. The film stars Will Smith, Kvin Kline and Kenneth Branagh. Salma Hayek Finds Her Inner Beauty By Focusing On Hindu Goddess Lakshmi (View Post)

Check Out Salma Hayek's Instagram Post Below:

Salma will next be seen in The Eternals, which also stars Angelina Jolie, Madden, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Barry Keoghan and Don Lee.

