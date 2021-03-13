Hollywood star Salma Hayek has urged everyone to not have a boring weekend. Salma posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen standing in a desert backdrop. The star is dressed in a black T-shirt paired with chunky sunglasses. She completed her look with tinted lip gloss. Salma Hayek Opens Up on Why She Cried During Desperado Sex Scene Shoot, Says ‘I Was Not Letting Go of the Towel’.

"Have a peaceful weekend but not a boring weekend," she wrote as caption. Salma's latest outing is Bliss, which was released digitally. The film is a science fiction romantic drama co-starring Owen Wilson and directed by Mike Cahill. Salma Hayek Was Once Told She Would Never Make It to Hollywood Because She Is Mexican.

Check Out Salma Hayek's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek)

The film tells the tale of a man who, after recently being divorced and then fired, meets a mysterious woman living on the streets and is convinced that the polluted, broken world around them is a computer simulation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 13, 2021 04:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).