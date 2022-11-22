Scarlett Johansson is one of the best actors of our time, there is no doubt about that. Heavily influential and a talent that demands your attention everytime she is on screen; Johansson has constantly stunned us with her performances and delivered characters that have been incredibly layered. While the past decade has seen her play the Marvel superhero Black Widow, there are quite a lot of other performances of her that demand the same attention as well. Scarlett Johansson Birthday: 5 Best Scenes as Black Widow That Continue to Thrill Us (Watch Videos).

A powerhouse of star power, Johansson’s filmography is filled with some of really inspired turns. Playing an artificial intelligence or someone dealing with a very stressful divorce, Johansson constantly goes for the gasps and that’s what makes her so good. So, to celebrate Scarlett Johansson’s 38th birthday, lets take a look at five of her best roles that aren’t Black Widow.

Olivia Wenscombe (The Prestige)

Collaborating with Christopher Nolan, Johansson portrayed Wenscombe in this period piece and found herself in a very complicated love triangle. Having some great chemistry with Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale, Olivia is someone who is great at conning people and Scarlett makes that act seem extremely believable.

The Female (Under the Skin)

A great sci-fi tale, Under the Skin saw Scarlett play an alien who ends up preying on men in Scotland. A role that was pretty challenging, Johansson’s turn makes for a great viewing that sees her go to places we have never seen her go to before.

Nicole Barber (Marriage Story)

Divorces can be pretty messy, and Marriage Story is all about how ugly these scenarios can become. With Johansson starring alongside Adam Driver in this film, her tale of trying to fight the trauma that comes along from an experience like this is pretty heartbreaking.

Rosie Betzler (Jojo Rabbit)

A mockumentary of World War II, Jojo Rabbit saw Scarlett Johansson play the adorable Rosie Betzler. Hiding a Jewish girl in her house from the Nazis, Rosie was a loving mother to Jojo and Johansson’s performance here is truly stunning. A great turn that can also get pretty bleak at times, she smashed this role.

Samantha (Her)

Johansson’s best role yet doesn’t even see her on the screen, but rather you just hear her as a voice. Playing the role of an AI with whom Joaquin Phoenix’s protagonist falls in love with; Johansson’s voice does wonders over here in showcasing emotions that feel pretty tangible. Her: Scarlett Johansson Reveals Joaquin Phoenix Fled the Film Set Due to Her Fake Orgasm Recordings.

We can’t wait to see what Scarlett does on the big screen next. With this, we finish off the list and wish her a very happy birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 22, 2022 09:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).