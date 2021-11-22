MCU's Black Widow aka Scarlett Johansson celebrates her birthday on November 22. The talented actress who recently embraced motherhood and is looking forward to ringing in her birthday with her tiny tot will forever stay in our hearts as Natasha Romanoff. While her stint in the MCU ended with Avengers: Endgame, her performance as Black Widow will forever be treasured by us. Speaking of Romanoff and Black Widow, Johansson's birthday is the perfect opportunity to reminisce some of her best scenes as the original Avenger. Let's have a look. Ghosted: Marvel Stars Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson Are Reuniting for Apple’s Romantic Adventure Film.

The Sacrifice

When the Avengers go back in time in Avengers: Endgame to bag the Infinity Stones before Thanos, Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff decides to make the ultimate sacrifice. One has to give his beloved's soul to acquire soul stone and Romanoff decides to make a selfless sacrifice. We lose Black Widow very early on in the movie but she ends up getting a fitting tribute.

Her Entry Scene

In the very scene in Avengers, when we meet Natasha, she's being held captive by a bunch of gangsters. While we think, it's a task to get out of this tough situation, Johansson's makes it look like a cakewalk.

Interrogating Loki

When Loki is held captive by Avengers, she decides to interrogate Loki about his plans of invading Earth. She plays a victim initially only to show that she was playing him all along. That was quite a QnA session, we must say. Scarlett Johansson Birthday Special: A Red Carpet Darling, Her Fashion Attempts are Elegant, Chic and Easy to Ape (View Pics).

Family Reunion

It's in the Black Widow movie when we finally meet Natasha's family, including her sister, Yelena. However, this reunion isn't all fairytale as the sisters have their own bitter battle to fight. The scene deserved a place in here and the action scenes in it were totally mind-blowing.

When She Stabs Corvus Glaive

In Avengers: Infinity War, Wanda and Vision get attacked by The Black Order. However, Steve, Natasha and Sam arrive just in time to help the duo. After an intense action scene, Natasha manages to stab Corvus Glaive thereby prompting The Black Order to step back.

Happy Birthday, Scarlett Johansson! MCU fans definitely miss you a lot...

