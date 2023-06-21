Wes Anderson's latest portmanteau film, Asteroid City, has released in US on June 16 for a limited release, and then going for a worldwide release on June 23. The multi-starrer ensemble piece, sadly, has already suffered from leaks, with a nude scene going viral on Reddit featuring actress Scarlett Johansson. Apart from Scarlett, the movie also stars Jason Schwartzman, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie, Tony Revolori, and Jeff Goldblum. Asteroid City Review: Critics Call Wes Anderson's Sci-Fi Film an 'Exhilarating Triumph', Say It's 'One of His Very Best Movies'.

The leaked scene features Scarlett in a long towel and Jason Schwartzman. The scene then has her drop her towel to reveal full-frontal nudity. However, the face is not revealed leading to speculations if a body double has been used. As per IMDb's Parent Advisory section for Asteroid City says, 'Brief female full frontal nudity is displayed, showing bare breasts & pubis but not the person's face, in a non-sexual context'.

Interestingly for a film that has a full-frontal nude scene, Asteroid City gets a PG-13 rating, though this was received after the makers found hard to revise to R-rating that was initially given to the film. Anderson's previous film, The French Dispatch, also had nude scenes involving Léa Seydoux and Lyna Khoudri. Jennifer Lawrence's Nude Scene From No Hard Feelings Leaked! Oscar-Winning Actress' Full-Frontal Beach Fight Goes Viral on Social Media.

While we cannot share the video here, for obvious reasons, here's the trailer of Asteroid City:

In Asteroid City, Scarlett Johansson has a dual role of Midge Campbell who is a single mother and an actress, and also of Mercedes Ford, an actres who is playing her in a play. This is not the actress' first foray into onscreen nudity, even though it is a rare one. While Scarlett is known among her fans for being a fine actress and also a sex symbol having been part of films that deal with sexual themes like Match Point, Don Jon and Vicky Cristina Barcelona, the actress' proper nude scene was in the surrealist alien drama, Under the Skin.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 21, 2023 03:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).