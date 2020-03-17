Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow Postponed From May 1 Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Black Widow (Photo Credits: YouTube)

COVID-19 just pushed back Black Widow indefinitely. We all should wash our hands, and social distance the heck out of this situation, and come out as winners and reclaim our movies. Especially, the MCU ones. Scarlett Johansson starrer superhero film, Black Widow, was scheduled to open in North America on May 1, and a day before that on April 30, it was supposed to open in India. Today, as per a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Disney has decided to postpone the release. COVID-19 Pandemic: Deepika Padukone Shows How To Wash Hands, Extends WHO's Safe Hands Challenge To Roger Federer, Christiano Ronaldo And Virat Kohli (Watch Video).

Black Widow is the 24th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It was going to be set after the events of Captain America: Civil War and before the events of Avengers: Infinity War. This was going be the one last adventure of Natasha Romanoff, since she died in Endgame (if at this point, this is a spoiler for you, it is your fault).

The postponement of Black Widow might end up affecting the entire MCU slate. The web-series, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier - which also had to halt production - was due to come out in August 2020. There is uncertainty on its release as well. After that, at the end of the year, WandaVision was supposed to release on Disney Plus, and its future also hangs in the dark now.

Disney has also postponed Dev Patel starrer The Personal History of David Copperfield and Amy Adams-starrer Woman in the Window. Tom Hanks Discharged from Hospital and is in Self-quarantine at Home After COVID-19 Treatment, Wife Rita Wilson Still Hospitalised.

Many movie studios have pushed their projects to a later date amidst the pandemic. The release of Fast and Furious 9 has been pushed back by a whole year moving it from May 2020 release. The release of Daniel Craig's last James Bond adventure, No Time To Die, has been pushed back for seven months.

Coronavirus spread has affected the entertainment industry badly. Theatres across the globe have temporarily shut. The movies that released last Friday are suffering losses including films like Angrezi Medium and Bloodshot. Shootings for many films and TV shows, including Jurassic World: Dominion, Matrix 4 have halted. We hope for things to resume to normalcy soon.