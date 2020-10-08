Sigourney Weaver Birthday Special: From Aliens to Avatar, 11 Movie Quotes From the Actress (Photo Credit: Twitter)

The movie geeks are forever indebted to Sigourney Weaver, a legend in her own right, for giving us one of the most kickass protagonists in cinema. Of course, we are talking about Sgt Ripley from the Alien franchise. The series may have seen deteriorating quality after the first two film, and Weaver hasn't appeared in the franchise since Alien: Resurrection. But Ripley continues to rules the hearts of film nerds thanks to her terrific she was in kicking alien ass in space, while also delivering some killer one-liners. Alien Day 2018: Top 5 Movies Based on Extra-Terrestrial Creatures to Watch Today.

Of course, Weaver's legacy goes beyond the Alien franchise. She had some great roles in films like Gorillas in the Mist, Working Girl, The Ice Storm, Ghostbusters and its sequel, Galaxy Quest, Holes, Avatar, Paul , The Cabin in the Woods among others. She had received a three Academy Award nominations, won one BAFTA and two Golden Globes. Ghostbusters Afterlife Trailer: Paul Rudd's Sequel to The Original Bill Murray-Starrer is Less Comedic and More Sci-Fi Drama.

As Weaver turns 71 on October 8, 2020, here's looking at 11 of our favourite movie quotes of hers, that can be used as awesome burns!

When Someone Reaches for your iPhone 11!

Sigourney Weaver in Aliens

We Sometimes Wonder That About People (Mis)Handling World Affairs

Sigourney Weaver in Dave

To That Friend Who Continues to Tire You Out With His Blabbing

Sigourney Weaver in The Ice Storm

When Someone Questions Your Work Ethics

Sigourney Weaver in Alien 3

This Should Be A Great Line for Your Tinder Bio!

Sigourney Weaver in Heartbreakers

Makes of PUBG to Fau-G!

Sigourney Weaver in Copycat

The Best Self-Appraisal Quote Ever!

Sigourney Weaver in Galaxy Quest

Misogyny Will Not Be Tolerated!

Sigourney Weaver in Ghostbusters II

When You Switch From News Channels to Facebook, and Realise Nothing's Different There!

Sigourney Weaver in A Map of the World

Kangana's Fave Line, This Seems!

Sigourney Weaver in Working Girl

Ending With Yet Another Polished Burn!

Sigourney Weaver in Avatar

On behalf of the LatestLY Desk, we wish this awesome actress Many Many Happy Returns of the Day. Weaver will soon return to the big screen with the sequel to Avatar, directed by James Cameron.

