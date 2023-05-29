This week the multiverse of Spider-People returns once more as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into theatres. Once again following Miles Morales as he tries being New York's one and only Spider-Man and interacting with a whole new bunch of people with the same power as him, it looks like the story this time is going to be even more personal and grand. Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Advance Bookings Open In India, Movie Set to Release in 10 Languages On June 1.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse looks like it will be very much living up to the high bar set by Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and the promos have promised a fun Spider-Man adventure that will be honouring the iconic character's vast history. So, before you watch the film in theatres this week, here's a guide that will tell you everything about it.

Cast

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse stars Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld as Spider-Gwen, Jake Johnson as Peter B Parker, Oscar Isaac as Spider-Man 2099, Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis and Jason Schwartzman as the Spot. The movie also stars Brian Tyree Henry (Jefferson Davis), Luna Lauren Velez (Rio Morales), Issa Rae (Jessica Drew), Karan Soni (Pavitr Prabhakar), Daniel Kaluuya (Spider-Punk) and more.

Plot

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will pick up a year after the events of the first film and will see Miles reunite with Gwen Stacy who recruits him for a mission to save the multiverse from the Spot. Meeting the Spider-Society filled with many Spider-Variants, Miles however quickly finds himself at odds with its leader Miguel O'Hara, who both disagree with each other's views on handling the threat.

Watch the Trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse:

Release Date

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse directed by Joaquin Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K Thompson starring Shameik Moore, Oscar Isaac, Jake Johnson and Hailee Steinfeld releases in Indian theatres on June 1, 2023, and worldwide on June 2, 2023. Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse to Release a Day Early in Indian Theatres.

Review

A review for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse isn't available as of now. As soon as a review is available, we will update the article.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 29, 2023 12:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).