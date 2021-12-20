After just three days in cinemas, Spider-Man: No Way Home has already become the highest-grossing film of 2020 and 2021. The Tom Holland-starrer surpassed even the most optimistic projections when it generated $253 million from 4,336 theatres in North America. Reporting the development, 'Variety' said: "It was easily the best domestic opening weekend turnout of any movie in pandemic times. Prior to this weekend, no other Covid-era film had been able to cross even $00 million in a single weekend." Spider-Man No Way Home Box Office Collection: Tom Holland’s Film Mints $587 Million In Its First Weekend Worldwide!

The biggest domestic debut, according to 'Variety', previously belonged to another of Sony's comic book sequels, "Venom: Let There Be Carnage", which generated $90 million in its initial release. Overseas, the latest Spidey outing -- and the 27th addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe -- has raked in $334.2 million from 60 international markets for a global tally of $587.2 million, making it the third-biggest worldwide opening weekend ever. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige Confirms Developing More Spider-Man Movies.

It stands behind Disney's Avengers: Endgame, which collected a historic $357 million in its 2018 debut, and 2017's "Avengers: Infinity War" ($257 million debut) to land the third-best opening weekend in history. Counting No Way Home, only eight films have ever crossed $200 million in ticket sales in a single weekend.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2021 10:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).