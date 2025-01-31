With Robert Downey Jr returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe - not as Tony Stark/Iron Man, but as the supervillain Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday - rumours have also swirled that Chris Evans, the original Captain America, might reprise his role in the film, albeit as a variant. Evans portrayed Steve Rogers/Captain America from 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger to 2019's Avengers: Endgame, before passing the shield to Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson. ‘Avengers: Doomsday’: Chris Evans To Return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Russo Brothers’ Upcoming Film?

However, in an Esquire article discussing Anthony Mackie becoming the new Captain America and leading the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World, the writer addressed these rumours of Evans returning as Cap in Avengers: Doomsday with both Mackie and Evans. Both responded similarly: it’s all speculation, and Evans is "happily retired" from the MCU (though he continues to act in other films, such as the recent Red One).

When asked about his rumoured Marvel comeback, Chris Evans stated, "That’s not true, though. This always happens. I mean, it happens every couple of years - ever since Endgame. I’ve just stopped responding to it."

However, after this article went viral, Marvel fans were quick to point out that Evans did appear in an MCU film after his supposed retirement post-Endgame - albeit in a cameo role and as a different character. Of course, this refers to his hilarious appearance as Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch (a character he played in 2005's Fantastic Four and its sequel), in 2024's blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine. ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Cameos Explained: From Chris Evans’ Johnny Storm to Jennifer Garner’s Elektra, Check Out All Major Cameos in Hugh Jackman-Ryan Reynolds’ Film.

Netizens' Reactions to Chris Evans' Statement

'Not Even 6 Months Ago'

“happily retired!” Bitch you were just in a marvel movie not even 6 months ago?? 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/zm5C0L11eB https://t.co/MCFHapdUDV — ໊ (@wandasattorney) January 30, 2025

'Last Year Bro'

“happily retired” you were in a marvel movie last year bro😭 https://t.co/ViqLYHCXBD — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) January 30, 2025

'Red Two'

Bro gotta keep his schedule cleared for Red Two https://t.co/3QOleRE2L3 — TylerCWhitmore (@TylerCWhitmore) January 30, 2025

'Please Be for Real'

First of all, good, glad you’re happy Chris :)) Second, no the fuck you aren’t you were just in Deadpool please be for real https://t.co/UvlimCfq8A — spookie🎃👻 (@lukiepooki123) January 30, 2025

'Never Trust Any MCU Actor'

Rules number 1: NEVER trust any MCU actor or actress https://t.co/0WnGujrYoO — ⎊ AA ۞ 🇵🇸 (@instinct_girl) January 30, 2025

'100% Returning'

So, is Chris Evans truly retired from the MCU, or is this, like many Marvel actors who avoid spoilers for fear of Kevin Feige, just a clever ruse? Could we soon hear Evans utter his iconic line, "I can do this all day," on the big screen once more?

Avengers: Doomsday also marks the return of Anthony and Joe Russo as directors in the MCU. The duo helmed some of the franchise’s biggest hits, including Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. Notably, all these films starred Chris Evans, raising the question: will they make an MCU movie without their favourite Marvel star? Avengers: Doomsday is set to hit theatres on 1 May 2026.

