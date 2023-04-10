Star Wars Celebration returned this year and it packed in a whole lot of announcements that fans were excited to learn about. Lucasfilm brought all the heat, and for a day it did feel like the feel of a galaxy far, far away was actually back. Star Wars is a really special franchise, and it has hit a bit of a curvy bump in the last few years. So, it was nice to see that Lucasfilm actually has a plan this time around. Kathleen Kennedy Confirms That the Iconic Opening Crawl is Set to Return in Future Star Wars Movies!

There were a bunch of announcements made that saw the debut of certain trailers and the introduction of new projects as well. Star Wars: Acolyte in general got a huge spotlight, and a release window for Andor Season Two was given as well. So, with that being said, let’s take a look at some of the biggest reveals and trailers from the event, and rank them.

Dave Filoni’s Star Wars Film

Dave Filoni will direct a ‘STAR WARS’ film culminating the events of the ‘MANDOVERSE’. #SWCE pic.twitter.com/yxiVtVS16O — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 7, 2023

During the Celebration event it was revealed that Dave Filoni will actually be directing his own Star Wars film. The series is billed as a culmination of everything we have seen in the Mandoverse so far. So, it pretty much of course it includes projects like Ahsoka, The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett and more. However, I won’t lie, there is a bit of skepticism behind the project as the current state of the Mandoverse has been a mess, given just how much stakes it lacks.

Ahsoka’s Trailer

The first trailer for Ahsoka debuted at the event. Seeing Rosario Dawson in action again, the series will see the return of Star Wars: Rebels characters like Sabine and more, while also introducing new threats. However, the big moment of the trailer came in the reveal of Grand Admiral Thrawn, which will see Lars Mikkelsen actually return too. The only pet-peeve though here is that a sequel to Star Wars: Rebels being in live-action definitely does feel weird, and given the recent output the franchise has had with its Disney+ projects, it would be better to contain our excitement.

Star Wars: Visions Season Two Trailer

The first trailer for Star Wars: Visions Season Two debuted as well, and it looks spectacular. In my review for the original series, I spoke about just how cool the anime-style fit the Star Wars universe, and it looks like Lucasfilm is stepping up the game here once again with the series not just having an anime-influence, but rather many different types of animation studios bringing their own unique vision here. Star Wars Visions Review: A Galaxy Far, Far Away Is Coupled With Anime in This Action Packed Series on Disney+ Hotstar (LatestLY Exclusive).

Details on Star Wars: The Acolyte

‘THE ACOLYTE’ releases in 2024 on Disney+ First trailer showed tons of martial art & lightsaber action. #SWCE pic.twitter.com/mLQODaHW1x — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 7, 2023

A Star Wars show set during the High Republic era and inspired by wuxia films? Give me all of it. This is a series that looks like it has immense potential. A great cast that includes the likes of Dafne Keen, Lee Jung-jae and more while having a villain POV to its story – this sounds like a treat. We also got a release window for 2024, which surely is exciting.

James Mangold Star Wars Film

James Mangold will direct a ‘STAR WARS’ film about the first Jedi, described as a biblical epic. #SWCE pic.twitter.com/ZLbAR0dZpR — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 7, 2023

James Mangold is a director that hasn’t missed in the last few years. A true master of the craft, it was revealed that he is set to receive a Star Wars film of his own, and the premise just sounds great. Detailing the story of the first Jedi that is described as a biblical take on the universe, it definitely seems to have that pinch of intrigue this franchise has needed for a long time. Here is hoping the film actually does get made.

Andor Season Two Details

‘ANDOR’ Season 2 will likely release in late Summer of 2024. #SWCE pic.twitter.com/RaknLRjANq — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 7, 2023

In my review for Andor, I gushed about how this is the best thing that has happened to the Star Wars franchise in years. A complete revelation that was fuelled by pure political tension, Tony Gilroy crafted a masterpiece the likes of which we hadn’t seen in a while. So, when it was revealed that production for the series ends in August with a release window for Summer, 2024, I did leave out a bit of a cheer. It can’t get here anymore sooner. Andor Review: Diego Luna’s 'Rogue One' Spinoff Series Revels In Providing Refreshing and Intimate Take on the Star Wars Saga! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Daisy Ridley’s Return to Star Wars

Daisy Ridley will return as Rey in Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s ‘STAR WARS’ film. Rey will rebuild the Jedi Order. #SWCE pic.twitter.com/pYiitVJjwx — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 7, 2023

After the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Daisy Ridley had mentioned that she will probably not play Rey again for a bit after the release of this film. Well, to everyone’s surprise, Ridley took to the stage of Celebration and was revealed to lead Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s Star Wars film that is set to take place 15 years after the events of Episode IX. Not only that, but it will also follow Rey building a new Jedi Order as well.

It's certainly is a great time to be a Star Wars fan, and here is hoping that Disney and Lucasfilm actually does justice to these projects. Whatever it may be, it was great to see energy be brought back into one of the biggest franchises of all time.

