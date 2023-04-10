One of the biggest things missing from Star Wars projects nowadays has been the iconic opening crawl. It's basically an opening that's carried by John Williams' iconic score and provides a backstory and catches us up to speed. It's an iconic part of the franchise, and fans have been waiting for it to come back since the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Well, it looks like they are going to get their wish as Kathleen Kennedy has confirmed at the 2023 Star Wars Celebration that future films will indeed have the opening crawl return. Ahsoka Trailer: Rosario Dawson’s Outcast Rebel Jedi Is Back in Action in This Upcoming Star Wars Series (Watch Video).

Check Out Confirmation by Kathleen Kennedy:

Kathleen Kennedy confirms the ‘STAR WARS’ opening crawl will return for future movies. (Source: https://t.co/XyWNY9A9bE) pic.twitter.com/Cj4kRpVIPI — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 9, 2023

