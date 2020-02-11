Step Up 2 Fame Robert Hoffman Arriving in India on a Musical Tour

Robert Hoffman From Step Up 2 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

American actor-dancer-choreographer Robert Hoffman is all set to arrive in the city to explore the Indian music scene as well as perform here. Instrumental in getting Hoffman to India is Arsala Qureishi, who shot to fame co-scripting the 2015 film, "Angry Indian Goddesses". Salman Khan Working On A Franchise Inspired By Indiana Jones Films?

Recalled Qureishi: "Robert Hoffman wears a rudraksh, and our first point of connecting was when he told me hey, you are wearing a rudraksh too! And he said that he has been wanting to visit India for long. He is finally coming now." Pain and Glory: Antonio Banderas’ Academy Award Nominee Spanish Drama All Set to Release in India on January 31.

She continued: "I share a personal rapport with him because of a lot of things. Robert is a big name. He has done films like ï¿½Step Up 2' and ï¿½She's The Man'," Robert Hoffman will be exploring the Indian music and dance scene and will soon launch his first concert. He is very keen to learn more about Bollywood.