DC has unveiled the first teaser trailer for Superman, directed by James Gunn. David Corenswet stars as Superman alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane in this fresh take on the iconic hero. The teaser trailer begins with Superman crashing into a snowy landscape, injured and vulnerable, calling his loyal dog Krypto to his side. A haunting guitar rendition of John Williams’ Superman theme sets a nostalgic yet modern tone. Key moments include a floating kiss with Lois, Superman saving a child from an explosion, and a glimpse of Clark Kent at the Daily Planet. Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor and Nathan Fillion’s Green Lantern add intrigue. The trailer closes with Superman and Lois gazing skyward, symbolising hope. ‘Superman’: First Motion Poster From James Gunn’s Upcoming Movie Shows David Corenswet’s Superhero Taking Flight; DCU Film To Release on July 11, 2025.

Superman Teaser Trailer

