Actress Taraji P. Henson informed fans of her pet dog K-Balls death on Instagram, asking them to pray for the dog. Henson wrote of how she "tried everything" to save his life but she couldn't watch him "suffer" any longer. Taraji P Henson Postpones Her Wedding With Fiance Kelvin Hayden.

She posted a picture of K-Ball and wrote: "Had to say good bye forever to my baby @kballhenson I AM GOING TO MISS MY SWEET BABY SO MUCH. KBall was so good to me. Gave me three beautiful love filled years. KBall you calmed mommy's anxiety. What will I do without you. Mommy tried everything to save your life. EVERYTHING!!! I couldn't watch you suffer any longer. Taraji P. Henson Opens Up About Her Struggles With Depression And Anxiety.

Check Out Taraji P Henson's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson)

Life was rough on this lil guy. He had breathing issues that needed to be addressed. His trachea was the size of a straw so breathing and eating and playing was becoming very difficult for him. He had two surgeries and his Lil body couldn't take it. I gave you the best three years ever. Private jets vacations shopping movie sets photo shoots the best dog food money could buy and ALL OF MY LOVE!!! Jesus this is hard and yes I AM A WRECK!!! #RIPKBallHenson." K-Ball was suffering from complications after a recent surgery.

