You all might be (and should be ) excited about Christopher Nolan's upcoming film, Tenet. The movie about time reversal, featuring Robert Pattinson and John David Washington, is all set to release wherever theatres are open, after being delayed due to the pandemic. The movie recently was caught in a bit of a controversy when a company, Tenet Components, called out Nolan and Warner Bros for using a similar title logo as their brand - Tenet with one inverted E and one inverted T. Tenet Trailer: We Bet You Didn't Notice Christopher Nolan Just Reunited Two Triwizard Champions From the Harry Potter Films!

Nolan was sweet enough to write a personalized letter to Tenet Components owner Tyler Deschaine, offering to change the logo of the film if the need be. Tyler suggested that they only alter the font and style of the film logo a bit. Tenet Final Trailer: Christopher Nolan's Film Prestigious Film Will Be Inception of New Era.

The filmmaker and the studio acted upon it to change the logo of the film. Now, as evident in the new trailer for the film, Tenet logo appears with simply written letters. No inverted ones.

Check Out The Old Logo From The Old Trailer Here:

Tenet Trailer Old Logo (Photo Credits: File Image)

Check Out Tenet Components' Orginal Post Here:

Check Out A Twitter Thread From A Fan Here:

Turns out a bicycle brand, Tenet, already had a frightfully similar logo. + pic.twitter.com/OowBNISyUg — Ramki (@ramkid) August 22, 2020

Christopher Nolan Reached Out To Tenet Owner With A Kind Letter:

And, guess what. Nolan replied via email. With classic grace. Acknowledging a phenomenon ad folk are very familiar with. + pic.twitter.com/P6HAcaoOCW — Ramki (@ramkid) August 22, 2020

Check Out Tenet New Logo Here:

Tenet New Logo (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Tenet Components owner Tyler is happy with the logo change at WB's end. "The change in their logo has brought on a whole mess of other issues that I could have probably predicted. But given the circumstances, it’s honestly the best outcome for our brand. We get a lot of people saying “Wow, missed cross-promotion opportunity” and things of that nature, but let's be honest, 99% of the people going to see Tenet are not in the market for high-end mountain bike components. I had to get in front of what could have been a decade of misconception. I know there are people out there that feel differently though," a quote on the company website reads.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 22, 2020 06:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).