You all might be (and should be ) excited about Christopher Nolan's upcoming film, Tenet. The movie about time reversal, featuring Robert Pattinson and John David Washington, is all set to release wherever theatres are open, after being delayed due to the pandemic. The movie recently was caught in a bit of a controversy when a company, Tenet Components, called out Nolan and Warner Bros for using a similar title logo as their brand - Tenet with one inverted E and one inverted T. Tenet Trailer: We Bet You Didn't Notice Christopher Nolan Just Reunited Two Triwizard Champions From the Harry Potter Films!
Nolan was sweet enough to write a personalized letter to Tenet Components owner Tyler Deschaine, offering to change the logo of the film if the need be. Tyler suggested that they only alter the font and style of the film logo a bit. Tenet Final Trailer: Christopher Nolan's Film Prestigious Film Will Be Inception of New Era.
The filmmaker and the studio acted upon it to change the logo of the film. Now, as evident in the new trailer for the film, Tenet logo appears with simply written letters. No inverted ones.
𝟱/𝟮𝟱/𝟮𝟬 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘: 𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗹𝘆 𝗜 𝗻𝗲𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗵𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗽𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝗻𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗹𝘆 𝟲 𝗺𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗵𝘀 𝗼𝗹𝗱. 𝗦𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗽𝗼𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗠𝗿. 𝗡𝗼𝗹𝗮𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗪𝗕 𝗵𝗮𝘀 𝗯𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝗶𝗻 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝘂𝘀 𝗿𝗲𝗴𝗮𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝗶𝘁𝘂𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻. 𝗜𝗳 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝘄𝗼𝘂𝗹𝗱 𝗹𝗶𝗸𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗱 𝗠𝗿. 𝗡𝗼𝗹𝗮𝗻’𝘀 𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝗮𝘀 𝘄𝗲𝗹𝗹 𝗮𝘀 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗹𝘆 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗶𝗿 𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗿𝗲𝘁𝘆 𝘄𝗲 𝗵𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝗽𝗼𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗺 𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝘄𝗲𝗯𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗲. • ORIGINAL POST FROM 2019 -> No, despite the striking similarities, we are not making a movie with Christopher Nolan. Maybe it was a coincidence, or maybe Nolan was inspired by our branding; regardless the apparent negligence is frustrating to say the least. Thank you to all the people that have reached out in support of Tenet (the bike brand). When we became aware of this, our biggest fear was that many of our peers who haven’t heard of Tenet (the bike brand, shit this is going to get old quick) might think WE stole the logo from Nolan, when in reality, we launched long before this movie was announced. If you would like to share this post to help spread the word, it would be greatly appreciated. I’m sure one day we’ll all look back on this and shake our heads in disbelief. #supportriderowned #damntheman
Tenet Components owner Tyler is happy with the logo change at WB's end. "The change in their logo has brought on a whole mess of other issues that I could have probably predicted. But given the circumstances, it’s honestly the best outcome for our brand. We get a lot of people saying “Wow, missed cross-promotion opportunity” and things of that nature, but let's be honest, 99% of the people going to see Tenet are not in the market for high-end mountain bike components. I had to get in front of what could have been a decade of misconception. I know there are people out there that feel differently though," a quote on the company website reads.
