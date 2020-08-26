Tom Cruise was among the few Bravehearts who managed to keep aside their fear of coronavirus. The actor along with his Mission Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie visited a theatre to watch Christopher Nolan's new release Tenet and share their exciting experience about the same. Tom took to his Twitter account to share a video of his entire experience and also his excitement of returning to theatres after such a long break. Nolan's Tenet is the first big release that has managed to have a theatrical release after a gap of almost five months. Tenet Final Trailer: Christopher Nolan's Prestigious Film Will Be Inception of New Era.

Tom and McQuarrie were supposedly in London when they shot the video of their theatre visit. The actor was happy and enthusiastic to watch a release on the big screen and he even interacted with the audiences present inside. When someone in the theatre asked him if he 'liked' Nolan's offering, Tom replied saying, "(he) loved it." John David Washington's Tenet has so far received mixed reviews from critics with some hailing it as a masterpiece while others refusing to call it Nolan's best work.

Check Out Tom Cruise's Video

#TomCruise is watching #TENET in theatres with his Mission Impossible Director Christopher McQuarrie.pic.twitter.com/p7ImDe8bvW — LetsOTT GLOBAL (@LetsOTT) August 25, 2020

After getting delayed multiple times, the film finally managed to release in a select few countries from Aug 26 and is expected to hit the American screens in the coming weeks on September 4. It's India release meanwhile, continues to remain uncertain.

Coming to Tom Cruise, the actor was shooting for his next Mission Impossible instalment. However, a stunt accident on the sets prompted makers to halt the shooting for a brief time. The Jerry Maguire actor is also collaborating with his MI director McQuarrie for his next which will be shot in space in collaboration with NASA and SpaceX founder Elon Musk.

