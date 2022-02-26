Lights Out actress Teresa Palmer celebrates her birthday on February 26. The Australian actress who married actor Mark Webber in 2013 is a proud mommy to four adorable children. Yes, you read that right. Teresa gave birth to her fourth child, a daughter, Prairie in August 2021 and she was just a beautiful addition to her happy family. One look at Palmer's Instagram account and you are convinced that she's a doting mommy whose world revolves around her children. Teresa Palmer Birthday: 7 Best Outings By the Actress That Should Be Bookmarked By Every Fashion Admirer Out There.

Unlike many Hollywood parents who prefer keeping their kids away from the limelight and hesitate to share their pictures on social media handles, Teresa and Mark have no such qualms. Her Instagram account is, in fact, filled and loaded with adorable clicks of her babies and seems like she likes flaunting them. Right from sharing pictures of her birthing experience to family holidays, Teresa's account will easily give you a peek into her personal life. While she continues to share movie stills and clicks from her photoshoot, the majority of the space on her IG account is taken by her family pictures and they all are super adorable. Don't believe us? Check out these super cute clicks from Palmer's social media account and get ready to go aww. Shadowed: Lights Out and Shazam Director Drops New Horror Short and We're Never Turning the Lights off Again (Watch Video).

With Her 8-Year-Old Son, Bodhi!

Too Much Cuteness in One Frame

One From Her Birthing Experience

One From their Holiday Album

Frame It!

Our Hearts Are Melting

Such a Cute Picture!

While the actress has continued with her pregnancy journey for quite some time, here's wishing her and her family tons of love and good health for years to come. Happy Birthday, Teresa Palmer!

