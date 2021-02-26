Teresa Palmer, the Australian actress celebrates her birthday today and while we are already binge-watching some of our favourite releases starring her, it's time we discuss her style shenanigans. Teresa Palmer's red carpet outings have always been charming and even during her pregnancy days, she ensured she had a ravishing maternity wardrobe. Besides being a terrific dresser, Teresa's also a fashionista strutting in style in all her appearances. From Prada to Dior, her haute couture wardrobe is a must-see for all the fashion admirers out there. Nicholas Sparks Birthday: From the Notebook to a Walk to Remember, All 11 Movie Adaptations Ranked.

Now that we are discussing her style statements, let's elaborate on her choices. Being a red carpet darling, she always picks colours that stand out against the carpet that she's walking on. From metallic grey to royal purple, she has always had picked some loud colours while also striking a balance with some subtle shades. A delight for her stylist, her choices are fun, chic and super trendy. She exudes glamour with her charming picks and there's never a dull moment around her. Angelina Jolie Birthday Special: A Fashion Czarina Whose Humble Wardrobe is Every Girl's Fantasy (View Pics).

As the pretty lady gets ready to celebrate her big day, we name some of our favourite outings by her.

In Valentino

In Prada

In Miu Miu

In Lanvin

In Dior

In Collette Dinnigan

In Chanel

For the unversed, Teresa Palmer was the original choice for Hotel Mumbai starring Dev Patel and Anupam Kher. However, since she got pregnant at that time, the role went to Tilda Cobham-Hervey. And rest as they say is history.

We hope the actress has a blast on her special day and that she keeps making such amazing appearances. Happy Birthday, Teresa!

