Golden Globe winning actress, Rachel Zegler, who impressed the audience with her work in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, has wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming sci-fi action movie - the prequel to Hunger Games. The actress, 21, celebrated the final day of filming with some behind-the-scenes photos as she wrapped The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, based on Suzanne Collins' 2019 novel of the same name, reports People magazine. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes: Peter Dinklage To Feature in Lionsgate’s The Hunger Games Prequel.

Taking to her Twitter, she shared pictures of herself holding the clapperboard with a glimpse of the set in the background. She wrote in her tweet: "I have loved every second. And that's a wrap." In a follow-up tweet, quoted by People, she added: "Many many many more words come to mind, but I shan't bore you by pretending I have anything new to offer you with my thoughts. Just know I am thankful. Just know I love telling stories. Just know I am so happy with real life. Happy wrap, my songbirds."

According to People, she was announced in May to star in the adaptation as Lucy Gray Baird, a District 12 tribute in the 10th Hunger Games. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes – Star Couple Josh Andres Rivera and Rachel Zegler Roped In for the Film.

Others playing important roles in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes include Viola Davis, Hunter Schafer, Peter Dinklage, Jason Schwartzman and Zegler's boyfriend Josh Andres Rivera, with whom she previously made her film debut last year in Steven Spielberg's remake of West Side Story.

