20th Century Studios has dropped the official teaser-trailer for an original mind-bender, the sci-fi movie titled The Creator. The film is helmed and written by Gareth Edwards, who's known for directing sci-fi action movies such as Monsters, Godzilla and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The Creator Teaser Trailer: John David Washington, Madeleine Yuna Voyles, Ken Watanabe’s Sci-Fi Film Gives You a Glimpse of AI and Humans Waging War (Watch Video).

The Creator, slated to be a released on September 23, is a post-apocalyptic thriller involving a future impacted by a war between humans and Artificial Intelligence. It features John David Washington as Joshua, with Gemma Chan, Allison Janney, Ralph Ineson, Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson and Marc Menchaca. True Love: Marc Menchaca Cast in Gareth Edwards’ Sci-Fi Film; Project Currently in Production in Thailand.

Watch The Creator Teaser Trailer:

Amid a future sci-fi war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence, Joshua, a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife, is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war, and mankind itself.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 18, 2023 04:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).