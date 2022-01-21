Los Angeles, Jan 21 (PTI) "Ozark" actor Marc Menchaca has joined the cast of "Godzilla" director Gareth Edwards' science-fiction movie "True Love".

The film, also penned by Edwards, is billed as an original sci-fi story set in the near future.

Also Read | Singer Adele Postpones Las Vegas Residency Due to COVID-19 Concerns.

According to Deadline, the project is currently in production in Thailand.

Actors John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Allison Janney, Benedict Wong and Sturgill Simpson also star in the film.

Also Read | Robert Pattinson’s The Batman to Be Longest-Ever Movie on the Caped Crusader.

Edwards is producing the project with his "Rogue One" collaborator Kiri Hart and New Regency. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)