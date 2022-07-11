Netflix's The Gray Man is all set to release in theatres this weekend which will be followed by a release on the streaming service itself. Based on the novel of the same name by Mark Greaney, the film is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo of Avengers: Endgame fame and stars Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling. The Gray Man: Russo Brothers Are Coming to India To Meet Dhanush Ahead of the Action-Thriller’s Release (Watch Video).

With an action-flick being directed by the Russo brothers and an extremely fun cast being attached over here, fans are definitely excited to see what they have in story for us. For Indian fans as well, they will see Dhanush make his Hollywood debut with the film too. So, without further ado, let's take a look at what The Gray Man is all about.

Cast For The Gray Man

Ryan Gosling stars as Court Gentry, a CIA Black Ops mercenary while Chris Evans stars alongside him as Lloyd Hansen. They will also be joined by Ana de Armas (Dani Miranda), Jessica Henwick (Suzanne Brewer), Dhanush (Avik San), Rege-Jean Page (Denny Carmichael) and Alfre Woodard (Margaret Cahill).

Plot For The Gray Man

The Gray Man follows Court Gentry, a CIA Mercenary who uncovers dark secrets about his agency. Becoming a target, he is chased around the world by his psychotic former colleague Lloyd Hansen and a bunch of assassins gunning for his head.

Watch The Trailer For The Gray Man

Release Date For The Gray Man

The Gray Man is set to have a theatrical release in select countries on July 15, 2022. It will be then followed by a worldwide release on Netflix on July 22, 2022. The Gray Man: Dhanush Has A Hilarious Response On How He Became Involved In Russo Brothers’ Film (Watch Video).

Reviews For The Gray Man

The reviews for The Gray Man aren't out yet. When they are, the page will be updated accordingly.

