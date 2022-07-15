Russo Brothers' directorial The Gray Man is one of the most awaited thriller on everyone's watchlist due to its ah-mazing cast and teaser trailers. The movie had a limited theatrical release today(July 15), followed by its digital premiere on Netflix on July 22. The film stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Dhanush, Regé-Jean Page, among others in key roles. Having said that, early reviews of the flick are out and they look mixed. While some moviegoers have tagged the film as 'fireworks', some feel its lukewarm. Check out the review roundup of The Gray Man below. The Gray Man: Chris Evans, Dhanush, Ryan Gosling And Others Pose In Style At The Premiere Of Russo Brothers’ Film (Watch Video).

Deadline: "Right from the opening the Russos show that this is going to be a whiz-bang nonstop summer ride, an action film that wants to play with the best of them and delivers one thrilling set piece after another, hoping to set the genre on fire."

The Guardian: "The movie zooms manically from exotic industry-tax-break location to exotic industry-tax-break location, each announced on screen in huge sans serif capital letters (VIENNA, PRAGUE, BAKU). There's plenty of gonzo action but no heart and no real dramatic voltage."

Watch Trailer:

Variety: "A memorable action movie might deliver just one of these scenes; “The Gray Man” pulls off all four, plus the castle-smashing Croatian finale, putting it on par with double-you-know-who."

Slant Magazine: "Those glimmers of wit and chemistry are mostly nonexistent with the rest of the cast. Alfre Woodard brings cynical bite to her brief role as a retired spymaster, while Tamil star Dhanush appears in a cameo that seems to be setting his character up for a possible sequel or offshoot, but they’re the exceptions."

So, will you watch The Gray Man on Netflix? Tell us your views in the comment section below.

