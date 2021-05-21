Grammy and Oscar-winning singer Lady Gaga has opened up about her trauma of being raped, while speaking on Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry's series The Me You Cant See. Appearing in the first episode of the five-part series, Gaga remembers being 19 when a producer threatened to burn her music if she didn't take her clothes off. The Me You Can’t See: Prince Harry Opens Up About Getting Panic Attacks and Therapy After Mother Diana’s Death in AppleTV+ Docuseries.

"They didn't stop asking me, and then I just froze, and I just -- I don't even remember," the 35-year-old singer recalls, according to a report in usatoday.com. She says she isn't comfortable naming her assailant, adding: "I do not ever want to face that person again." Gaga first spoke about her sexual assault in a 2014 radio interview with Howard Stern. She opened up about her PTSD diagnosis in 2016. Billy Porter Reveals He Has Been Living With HIV for 14 Years, Says ‘The Truth Is Healing, and I Hope This Frees Me’.

On "The Me You Can't See", she says her pain manifested in a physical way. "And then I was sick for weeks and weeks after… and I realised that it was the same pain that I felt when the person who raped me dropped me off pregnant on a corner, at my parent's house, 'cause I was vomiting and sick, 'cause I had been being abused. I was locked away in a studio for months," Gaga recalls.

"I had a total psychotic break, and for a couple years I was not the same girl," she says in the series. "Even if I have six brilliant months, all it takes is getting triggered once to feel bad. And when I say feel bad, I mean want to cut, think about dying, wondering if I'm ever gonna do it," Gaga points out, adding: "You get frustrated with yourself, 'Why am I not getting better? What's wrong with me?' And you know what, there's nothing wrong with you, but there is something that's not firing right."

Lady Gaga Breaks Down on The Me You Can’t See

Stefani (Lady Gaga) in the first trailer from The Me You Can't See! 🚨🚨 Premieres 5/21 on @AppleTV pic.twitter.com/XFEF2NJB7h — Haus Daily (@HausDaily) May 17, 2021

Gaga says she shares her story not to garner sympathy but to trigger empathy in others, reports usatoday.com. "Open your heart up for somebody else, because I'm telling you, I've been through it and people need help. That's part of my healing, is being able to talk to you," she sums up.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2021 04:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).