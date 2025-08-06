Stranger Things fans are eagerly awaiting the premiere of the show's fifth season. The sci-fi horror mystery has kept audiences hooked, and excitement peaked after Ross Duffer, one of the show's co-creators, shared an exciting update about the series finale. Taking to social media, Ross dropped several behind-the-scenes pictures from the set, teasing details about the first two episodes (The Crawl and The Vanishing of...) of the final instalment. Stranger Things 5 is being touted as one of the biggest and most thrilling seasons yet, where Eleven and her friends will face supernatural events and uncover government conspiracies in Hawkins. ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Teaser Out; the Final Battle Between Hawkins and Vecna (Watch Video).

Ross Duffer Teases Episodes 1 and 2 of ‘Stranger Things 5’

Taking to his Instagram handle on August 3, Ross Duffer, the man behind the hit Netflix sci-fi series, along with his brother Matt Duffer, shared an exciting update about the first two episodes of Stranger Things Season 5, and we bet fans can't contain their excitement.

In his Insta post, Ross shared two pictures from what appears to be the editing room to celebrate the completion of Stranger Things' first two episodes. He captioned the post, "Chapters One and Two: locked, mixed, scored, colored, DONE. “The Crawl” is our favourite, most eventful first episode since Season 1. “The Vanishing of…” (yeah yeah you think you know who blah blah) has by far the craziest cold open we’ve ever done. One of the sequences we’re most proud of this season." He also shared that he won't be revealing the runtimes (as he was asked not to), but might on a later date.

Decoding the Hints

In the first snapshot, we can see that Episode 1 of Stranger Things 5 is titled “The Crawl.” Calling it his “favourite,” Ross Duffer even mentioned that the premiere episode of the finale season is one of the most noteworthy openings since the show’s debut in 2016.

However, what truly grabbed attention was the title of Episode 2. It read “Vanishing of the...” with the rest of the title hidden beneath a question mark sketched over it. This tease has already left fans scratching their heads, wondering who might have vanished in Chapter 2 of the finale, months ahead of the show's releaseHowever, Ross kept the guessing game on and went on to describe it as the craziest cold open they’ve ever done."

Ross Duffer Shares Details About First Two EPS of ‘Stranger Things 5’

‘Stranger Things 5’ Cast

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things is finally coming to an end this year. The hugely popular sci-fi show brings back its original cast of actors, including Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield and others.

Watch the Teaser of ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5:

‘Stranger Things 5’ To Be Released in Three Parts

In an unusual move, the final Season of Stranger Things will be released on Netflix in three parts. Volume 1 will debut on the streaming platform on November 26, 2025, followed by Volume 2 on Christmas Day (December 25). Volume 3 will debut on New Year's Day (January 1, 2026).

