The Out-Laws Movie Review: Adam Sandler's latest Netflix production, The Out-Laws, feels like an Adam Sandler film that he didn't have time to act in because of the actor's sudden interest in doing meaningful cinema (yay at that!). Instead, that burden fell on Adam Devine, who brings his trademark goofy comedy to the film. It's up to you to determine how much you can bear to enjoy his antics in The Out-Laws, and how much less you can suffer this crime-comedy. The Out-Laws: Pierce Brosnan Stars in Netflix's Action-Comedy.

Adam Devine plays Owen, a bank manager who is soon to marry the love of his life, Parker (Nina Dobrev), a yoga instructor. A few days before the wedding, Parker announces to Owen that her parents, who she told him were living in Africa with the tribes for years and whom he has never met, are coming for the wedding. Soon enough, Owen meets them, Neil (Pierce Brosnan) and Margie (Ellen Barkin), who are quite tough nuts to crack and do not take much liking to him.

After a night of hard drinking with his future in-laws, Owen finds his bank being robbed by two masked persons who know how to crack his bank vault, whose safeguards were known only to a few. Owen suspects that it's Neil and Margie who robbed the bank, and due to certain circumstances, he has to join them on a bank-robbing spree to save his own fiancée.

Watch the Trailer of The Out-Laws:

The Out-Laws feels like Meet the Parents, Mickey Blue Eyes, and Hotel Transylvania all smashed up with some body fluids to create a humourless comedy that starts off okay but then gets more annoying as plot elements stack on. It's not that the film is bad with comedy - some of the best bits are often the quietest ones. For example, the scene where Neil and Margie break into Owen's bank vault to find an annoying bank employee waiting inside was a funny followup to a previously setup plot gag. Pierce Brosnan's tough-guy act is intermittently enjoyable, even if it is clear that he and Ellen Barkin are struggling to make sense of material that's clearly below their mettle, just like their characters are frustrated with Owen's antics.

A Still From The Out-Laws (Photo Credits: Netflix)

However, the film also revels in some very below-the-belt humour - Lauren Lapkus' cameo is a particular example of this - and that's not for everyone's tastes.

The majority of the comic burden falls on Adam Devine, whose physical attempts at comedy are often reminiscent of a fish out of water in situations that sound amusing but that feeling doesn't translate on screen.

A Still From The Out-Laws (Photo Credits: Netflix)

Look, I like Adam Devine the actor when he is understated or used in small but effective doses. I enjoyed his short but sweet innings in Modern Family, the first Pitch Perfect film, and The Final Girls, where he was quite good as the douche. Otherwise, most of his performances often come across as one-note and often insufferable, which also makes you feel bad for the actor who is otherwise amiable. The same goes with his role in The Out-Laws, where the makers forget that it is only Neil and Margie are supposed to be annoyed with Owen, and not us so much that we wish Neil should have seriously followed up on his threats to kill him.

A Still From The Out-Laws (Photo Credits: Netflix)

At least, the underrated Poorna Jagannathan seems to be having fun playing the antagonist with a fake accent. Michael Rooker, who plays an agent investigating the robbers, tries hard to find his place in this unamusing affair.

Final Thoughts

If you are someone who enjoy Adam Sandler-brand of comedy, then you could maybe be entertained by The Out-Laws that replaces Sandler's goofy charm with Devine's trademark loud comedy. The reviewer isn't one of them sadly. The Out-Laws is streaming on Netflix.

Rating: 1.5

