Hollywood star Timothee Chalamet has dismissed rumours of a fall out between Selena Gomez and his girlfriend Kylie Jenner. Rumours of a fall out emerged after Selena was reported to be fuming after asking for a picture with the ‘Wonka’ actor, which his girlfriend Kylie shut down, reports Mirror.co.uk. ‘Stop Overanalysing’ Selena Gomez Shuts Down Rumours of Gossiping About Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner With Taylor Swift at Golden Globes 2024.

The incident comes after Kylie and Selena have had past drama with an ongoing "feud" after last year Kylie was accused of mocking Selena's looks on social media. Kylie later spoke out about the feud rumours, slamming them as "silly" with Selena also branding the fallout as non-existent. Just 12 months later and it seems Timothee is also keen to dismiss any gossip about an argument or fall out after Sunday's Golden Globes ceremony. Did Kylie Jenner Refuse Selena Gomez From Snapping Pic With Timothée Chalamet? Golden Globes Gossip Caught in Moment With Taylor Swift (Watch Video).

Speaking on camera to TMZ, Timothee can be heard answering "of course" when asked if he and Selena are friends, as well as dismissing questions that Kylie had "snubbed" Selena at the recent awards as he answered "no" and shook his head. As per Mirror.co.uk, the comments come after Selena found herself caught up in a web of drama as she was spotted gossiping with Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller at the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards. The friends were filmed having what seemed to be a rather serious chat, with Selena leaning in to Taylor and Keleigh to share some juicy gossip. Fans were unable to hear what the women were talking about but thought she had asked Timothee Chalamet for a picture and his girlfriend Kylie Jenner stopped her.

