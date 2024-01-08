A recent viral video featuring Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, and Keleigh Sperry, wife of actor Miles Teller, during the Golden Globes sparked massive social media buzz. In the footage, Selena animatedly shared something with Taylor and Keleigh, leaving them visibly surprised. Shared across various angles, a fan page on 'X' unveiled the tea: "Some Golden Globes tea... 'I asked for a picture with him, and she (Kylie Jenner) said no,' – Selena Gomez. 'With Timothée?' Selena nods." This revelation raised eyebrows, especially as Kylie and Timothée were seen together at the event, exchanging affectionate moments during breaks. Selena Gomez Exudes Glamour at the 2024 Golden Globes! Singer–Actress Wears a High–Low Red Dress With Asymmetrical Full Skirt (View Pics).

See The Viral Video Here:

some #GoldenGlobes tea😭😭 “i asked for a picture with him and she (kylie jenner) said no” – selena gomez “with timothee?” *selena nods* pic.twitter.com/LvO4dC6heK — pop culture gal (@allurequinn) January 8, 2024

