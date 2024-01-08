Selena Gomez has firmly denied any involvement in gossip about Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner with Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes. She conveyed her frustration, expressing that she hasn't said anything and is tired of everyone scrutinising her every move without understanding, which is ridiculous and wrong. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Lock Lips at 2024 Golden Globes! Singer Posts Steamy Pic with Her Boyfriend on Instagram.

Check What Selena Gomez Said

Selena Gomez shuts down rumor she was gossiping about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner with Taylor Swift at the #GoldenGlobes: "i did not say shit, I'm sick of y'all, hop off my dick & stop overanalyzing every damn move of me without knowing. This is getting ridiculous? And… pic.twitter.com/krh7hl9plS — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 8, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)