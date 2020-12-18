Tom Cruise made it to the headlines after his angry rant was caught on audio and leaked online. The actor who is shooting for Mission Impossible 7 lost his cool and bashed his crew members for not following Covid-19 protocols on the sets of his action film. He threatened the crew members that he will fire them if such a situation continues to take place on the sets of his upcoming film. Upset by his rant, five members of the crew have reportedly now quit the film. Tom Cruise Blasts at Mission: Impossible 7 Crew in London for Not Following COVID-19 Safety Protocols.

According to the entertainment portal, The Sun, the first outburst was huge but" things haven’t calmed since." There was tension amongst the crew members and Tom since a really long time. It was just building up and the recent incident was the last straw. "Since it became public there has been more anger and several staff have walked. But Tom just can’t take any more after all the lengths they have gone to just to keep filming at all. He’s upset others aren’t taking it as seriously as him. In the end, he’s the one who carries the can," they added. Tom Cruise to Get Back in Action, Will Resume the Shooting of Mission Impossible 7 in September.

It all started when Tom Cruise saw two crew members standing too close to one another on the sets. They were standing in front of a computer screen when he told the crew: "If I see you do it again you're f**king gone. We are the gold standard. They're back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. Because they believe in us and what we're doing. I'm on the phone with every f**king studio at night, insurance companies, producers and they're looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf**kers. I don't ever want to see it again. Ever!"

Tom Cruise has been shooting for Mission Impossible 7 in Britain. He has been very particular about the safety protocols. The film was halted in October when 12 people on the set in Italy tested positive for Covid. They resumed the shoot a week later and landed in the UK two weeks back. The film is directed by Christopher McQuarrie and slated to release on November 19, 2021.

