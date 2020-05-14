‘Unhinged’ Star Russell Crowe to Play a Mobster in the Upcoming Thriller, American Son

Unhinged Actor Russell Crowe (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actor Russell Crowe is all set to star in thriller "American Son", which is based on French film "A Prophet". Andrew Onwubolu is on board to direct the movie from a screenplay by Dennis Lehane, reports variety.com. "American Son" is about a man who, after falling under the control of a mobster (to be essayed by Crowe) while in prison, builds a crime syndicate. His aim is to take down his mentor to earn a place for his gang alongside the Italian and Russian mafias.

Paramount will now be looking for other film's protagonists. "A Prophet", directed by Jacques Audiard, follows an Arab man (played by Tahar Rahim), who is sent to a French prison. In the prison, he becomes a mafia kingpin. "A Prophet" won the grand prix at the 2009 Cannes Film Festival. It was also nominated for best foreign-language film at the Oscars in 2010.

Meanwhile, Crowe will be next seen in "Unhinged". He recently appeared in "True History Of The Kelly Gang" and portrayed Roger Ailes in the limited series "The Loudest Voice".