Venom: Let There Be Carnage while features two of our favorite symbiotes from the comics, sets up a third one too. The movie features the character Venom taking on the bloodthirsty symbiote Carnage who finds his host in the murderous psychopath Cletus Kasady. Tom Hardy returns to the role of Eddie Brock/Venom while Woody Harrelson plays the role of Carnage/Cletus Kasady. Venom Let There Be Carnage Movie Review: Tom Hardy’s Spider-Man Spin-Off is Entertaining, Weird and Flawed!

While the film features a whole lot of Venom and Carnage, there is a third symbiote as well. Stephen Graham plays the role of Patrick Mulligan, who in the comics is famously known as the symbiote Toxin.

How is Toxin set up in the film? Well during the final act of the film after being gravely injured, there is a scene featuring Mulligan. Mulligan wakes up after being gravely injured and there is a blue glow to his eyes. This effectively sets up Toxin for the Venom universe and probably as a potential villain for the third film. Venom: Let There Be Carnage End-Credit Scene Leaked? Rumours Claim Tom Hardy’s Spider-Man Spinoff Connects to Upcoming Marvel Movie in a HUGE Way!

Now who exactly is Toxin you ask? Well Toxin is an off-spring of Venom and Carnage. Which is absolutely weird, yes. Carnage is Venom’s off-spring and then both of them have a child of their own. Symbiotes are weird in that regard. But anyways, the Toxin symbiote finds a perfect host in Patrick Mulligan.

Toxin is usually shown as an ally of Spider-Man in comics who helps him take down both, Venom and Carnage. Given the mid-credit scene of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, it looks like they might be heading in that direction.

But given how Sony hasn’t exactly been following the comic book lore with these films, then maybe Toxin might just be reserved for a third Venom film. High chance that he might be a full-fledged supervillain. Toxin also briefly bonded with Eddie Brock in the comics, so that might be an interesting storyline to explore too.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage stars Tom Hardy and Woody Harrelson and is scheduled to release in theatres on October 15, 2021.

