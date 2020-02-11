Visual Effects Society Calls Out Academy For Cats Dig at Oscars 2020, Say 'VFX Is Not a Punchline Or a Proper Scapegoat'

Rebel Wilson, James Corden at Oscars 2020. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The 92nd Academy Awards took place on February 9 and even though there was no host, the show had enough digs taken by presenters, relating to female director Oscars snub and more. Although, one of the most hilarious digs happened to be on recently released film Cats based on the famed musical. Turning up in the Cats costumes, Rebel Wilson and James Corden arrived on stage to present an award for visual effects and panned the Universal film. Although their act hasn't gone well with the Visual Effects Society who took to Twitter to slam the act and maintained that VFX artists deserve to be respected. Adam Sandler’s Best Actor Award Speech Dissing Oscars 2020 Snub From Independent Spirit Awards Is Going Viral (Watch Video).

The Visual Effects Society tweeted to the Academy handle saying, "visual effects practitioners deserve immense respect for the artists & technicians & innovators they are and for their remarkable contributions to filmed entertainment. VFX is not a punchline or a proper scapegoat. Everything starts with a good story." The VFX insult was strongly opposed by the VFX society in their statement.

Check Out the VFX Society's Tweet Here:

.@TheAcademy - visual effects practitioners deserve immense respect for the artists & technicians & innovators they are and for their remarkable contributions to filmed entertainment. VFX is not a punchline or a proper scapegoat. Everything starts with a good story. #Oscars2020 https://t.co/JSxXVbDwpa — VisualEffectsSociety (@VFXSociety) February 10, 2020

In their statement, they further added, "On a night that is all about honoring the work of talented artists, it is immensely disappointing that The Academy made visual effects the butt of a joke. It demeaned the global community of expert VFX practitioners doing outstanding, challenging and visually stunning work to achieve the filmmakers’ vision." Oscars 2020 Viral Memes: What’s the Difference Between Sound Editing & Sound Mixing? Twitter Scratches Head Trying to Find the Answer.

Apart from VES, VFX Academy Award winner Hal Hickel also criticised the Academy for the Cats joke. He tweeted saying, "Once again the Academy finds a way to insult VFX artists. Usually, it’s a dumb joke about 'geeks or nerds,' this year it was a dumb joke implying the failure of Cats was poor VFX."