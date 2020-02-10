Oscars 2020 Viral Memes: What’s the Difference Between Sound Editing & Sound Mixing? Twitter Scratches Head Trying to Find the Answer

Oscars 2020 Viral Memes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

It's over! After more than three hours of Oscars fare, from red carpet proceedings and Billie Eilish memes to triumphed wins and entertaining speeches, Hollywood’s biggest night is finally over. It left us so many memories to cherish until the next Academy Awards. Amid all the wins and gala moments, we had a nostalgia! Well, it is people scratching their heads, trying to understand the difference between sound editing and sound mixing. It is nostalgic because every year, without fail, people Google to know the difference. The Academy Awards are extra-judicious in what they honour, which is why they have so many categories. Each year, two Academy Awards are given out for sound design and each year, people question the difference between the two. With the Oscars 2020 memes going viral, Twitter tries really hard to figure out this difference. 92nd Academy Awards Funny Memes and GIFs: From Billie Eilish's Confused Expression to Martin Scorsese Fighting Sleep During Eminem's Performance, Oscars 2020 Was a Meme Fest.

In case you did not know, there are several sound categories at the Oscars. Sound editing and sound mixing are potentially the most confusing, and there is a big difference between the two. Unless you are someone who can name the audio technicians on every theatrical release, then you are probably clueless as to what that difference is just like our Twitterati. The Academy awarded For v Ferrari Oscars for best sound editing, while 1917 won the best sound mixing. With the announcement came the confusion. People are looking for an answer to understand the difference between Sound Editing and Sound Mixing.

Oscars 2020 Sound Editing!

Oscars 2020 Sound Mixing!

Here Comes the Memes!

Me trying to understand the difference between an award for Sound Editing and Sound Mixing #Oscars pic.twitter.com/DKsiA2TDWz — Jacob Nave (@jnay77) February 10, 2020

Everyone on Social Media!

me reacting to the sound editing & mixing wins, having no idea what sound editing & sound mixing is pic.twitter.com/aK7pAVGoPJ — Kamryn (@kamrynryan) February 10, 2020

Ironic Much?

I literally work on a film set and talk to the sound mixer on the daily but without fail every year have to google the difference between sound mixing and sound editing — maddog (@mmaddieobrienn) February 10, 2020

Oh Sure!

we love the guy at the party explaining the difference between sound editing and sound mixing — alexa (@socialistshawty) February 10, 2020

Here’s the difference! Sound editing essentially covers all the sounds that are recorded and will be added in the film, such as the sounds of a creaky door. “It is left to the sound editors to put in other noise to complement the spoken words. This could be ambient sound, like an air-conditioner or the approach of a distant train. In the case of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” this would mean the sound of Luke’s lightsaber in conjunction with the rustle of trees on Ahch-To, among many other sounds,” states The New York Times.

Easy?

Let me explain: Sound mixing is the doctor. Sound editing is the doctor's monster. #Oscars — Max Weiss (@maxthegirl) February 10, 2020

“Sound mixing then refers to the postproduction after sounds are already inserted. The most essential goal is to meld the sounds seamlessly with the recorded dialogue. It could mean making that train actually seem distant or adding reverb to a bird’s squawk to create tension in a scene,” the report added.

Both are important to a film. It is important to make the film sound so perfect you feel like you are there. And both sound editing and mixing gives you the experience. Now that you know the difference, it is time for you to enjoy the highly satisfied Oscars 2020 winners list.