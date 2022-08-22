James Corden has quite a distinguished career of being a comedian, actor and host of The Late Late Show with James Corden. He has been a part of theatre from a young age and even played the lead role in a comedy play One Man, Two Guvnors which won him the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play. James has been the host of his talk show for a long, long time and one thing that really always stands out about him is his confidence. BTS Crosswalk Concert With James Corden Is HERE! Watch Traffic-Stopping Performance Videos and Fall in Love With K-Pop Idols’ Chaotic Energy.

He doesn't take himself too seriously and his self-deprecating humour, makes for a great comedic element, makes it feel genuine and even more hilarious. So to celebrate his 44th birthday, let's take a look back at the top 5 times he made us laugh so hard with his virtuosity. Happy Birthday to James Corden!

Tom Cruise Terrifies James Corden

Tom Cruise takes James for a once-in-a-lifetime ride in a vintage fighter plane. James is understandably scared out of his mind and when he thinks they're finally done, Tom tells him they will be flying once again. This whole sketch felt very down to earth and hysterical at the same time. It was like watching two old friends, with very different personalities, have fun together.

The Tom Hanks Filmography Act

James Corden and Tom Hanks team up to act out Tom's filmography and one of the reasons this is not only hilarious but also impressive is that they did it only with a blue screen and props. Opening with Tom's classic Forrest Gump and ending with the blockbuster Toy Story franchise, this is a thrilling rollercoaster from start to finish and done in less than 10 minutes.

James Corden as Pennywise on The BachelorIT

The bachelorette's quest for love has begun and she needs to choose from a group of men named Tyler, and one strange man named Pennywise. James Corden as a murderous clown and personal trainer, who has a troubled past but a big heart, will have you rolling on the floor. James Corden Birthday: A Look At Some Interesting Facts About The Comedy King's Life.

Harry Styles and James Corden Singing

We all can get a little carried away when we have a song stuck in our head. That's true even for James and Harry, whether they're performing surgery or disarming bombs, songs can be really distracting, especially in critical situations. Some doctors even put on songs during surgery, of course it's a different thing when they start dancing and singing and leave the patient unattended. But Harry and James make it look so fun!

Andrew Garfield and James Corden for GOT

James Corden is a great actor and Andrew makes an amazing Spider-Man right? (pun intended) Have you ever wondered what Game of Thrones would've been like if either or both of them were in it. Well here's a hilarious sketch of the two auditioning for various roles, but failing miserably. Spoiler Alert, they'll even go nude because they're "method actors". Don't worry guys, you'll get em' next time.

