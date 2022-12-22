Hollywood star Tom Cruise is said to have never tried the famous white chocolate cake he spends a fortune sending to hundreds of his friends every Christmas. The actor is renowned for adding people to his ever-growing list of recipients of the $50 White Chocolate Coconut Bundt Cake from Doan's Bakery in Woodland Hills, Los Angeles, each December, reports aceshowbiz.com. Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One: Tom Cruise Hangs By Side of Bipedal Plane Mid-Air and Samples Us His Next Dangerous Stunt in Upcoming Film (Watch Video).

His friend James Corden, 44, has now claimed the actor has never tried the dessert, even though he said it is the "most extraordinary" one he has ever eaten. Outgoing The Late Late Show with James Corden host James told the Heart Breakfast radio show on Wednesday: "It's unbelievable, I would say almost everybody he meets who works on 'The Late Late Show' gets one of these cakes. It's like our head writers, Ian and Lauren (get one) - you know, different people that he's met."

"He's just so gracious and generous. But here's the most amazing thing. He's never tried it! On my life! I said to him once, 'This cake is the most extraordinary cake I've ever eaten in my life,' and he went, 'That's what everybody says!'" Cruise is said to have splashed at least $13,799 last year sending around 300 of the white cakes as presents, including shipping some from L.A. to Britain. Created in 1984 by bakery founder Karen Doan, 79, the cake includes chunks of white chocolate, a layer of cream cheese frosting and is topped with toasted coconut flakes. Along with James, famous faces to have received one include Kirsten Dunst, Henry Cavill, Rosie O'Donnell and Angela Bassett. Cruise has said about his workout regime that stops him indulging in the dessert, "I love sugar, but I can't eat it because when I'm training, I'm doing all these movies - so I send it to everyone. I wait for the calls, like, 'Tell me about it.'"

