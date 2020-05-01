Wes Anderson Birthday: From The Grand Budapest Hotel to Isle Of Dogs - Here Are the American Director's Best Films

Wes Anderson Birthday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Wes Anderson is one of the most popular American filmmakers who is best known for films such as Grand Budapest Hotel, Isle Of Dogs and more. The director is known for his distinctive style of storytelling and you'll often find him directing big multi-starrers. When it comes to Anderson's films, there are strong audiences views and while some love it, some just don't get the vibe and hence he is known for having a niche audience. Wes Anderson's ‘The French Dispatch' Gets a New Release Date Due to COVID-19 Pandemic.

Anderson's stories are known to be lavish tales relating to family conflicts in fictional settings. Although, over the years, the director has turned out to be a critics favourite with his work. His experiments with genres such as Tragicomedy, sci-fi animation among others have been exciting. Anderson celebrates his birthday on May 1 and as the filmmaker turns 51, we look at some of his best works till now.

1. The Grand Budapest Hotel

One of Anderson's most famous works, the 2014 film starred Ralph Fiennes in lead. The story revolves around a 1930s European resort. It follows the adventures of a concierge (Ralph Fiennes) and a lobby boy named Zero (Tony Revolori). Both actors being in their top form, this film received rave reviews for its comedy and tone.

2. Fantastic Mr Fox

The best part about this film was that George Clooney and Meryl Streep lent their voices for the amazing Fox couple. The film is based on Roald Dahl's children's book by the same name. This animation comedy by Anderson is definite must-watch.

3. Moonrise Kingdom

This film is just adorable in so many ways. The film's story is warm and poignant with the cute lead pair. The film revolves around two 12-year-olds who believe they are in love and set out from their New England island home as a major storm approaches. The film stars Kara Hayward and Jared Gilman in lead roles.

4. Isle Of Dogs

This 2018 stop-motion comedy found itself in an amazingly unique space as it revolved around an abandoned island ruled by canines. The film follows a young boy in search of his dog Spots who lands up on this island. This film has every element of an Anderson film, be it the visuals or the narrative, there's nothing predictable about this one.

Well, we hope if you haven't yet, you will soon quaint yourself with Wes Anderson films. His avant-garde style may either make you fall in love with him or at least intrigue you enough to follow his work.