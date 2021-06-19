While we are busy hearing the stories of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston rekindling their romance once again, there was a time when the couple was head over heels in love with each other. So much so that one never assumed that they would part ways! And it was probably the reason why Brad's cameo in her iconic sitcom, Friends, was so much-hyped. While the couple eventually decided to end their relationship post his romantic rendezvous with Angelina Jolie, their fans continue to root for their chemistry and the bonding that they shared.

There was a time when Pitt was dating Jennifer and made an appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show. We recently came across a small clip from his same discussion where he interacted with the live audience. And considering his romance with The Morning Show actress was then making all the headlines, fans were excited to ask him anything and everything about Jennifer Aniston. When one of the fans asked him to elaborate on how he met his then-girlfriend, he simply said they met through 'friends'. Well, he didn't mean the show but their mutual friends then. It was a smart pun that he played with!

Next, the Fight Club actor was asked about his favourite TV show and being the doting boyfriend that he was, he quickly named Friends. Next, was the question by Oprah herself. She asked him to name his favourite TV couple and he took a brief pause before naming Ross and Rachel from... wait for it.... Friends again! Seems like the actor was quite smitten by his lady love back then and was also blushing while dishing out these answers. It was an adorable sight, we won't deny it.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were among Hollywood's power couples back then before they went their separate ways. While he got married to Angelina Jolie soon after, she tied the knot with Justin Theroux. Currently, they both are single.

